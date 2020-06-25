BHF RG Capital Inc. Acquires 1,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.90. 228,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,710. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.