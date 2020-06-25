BHF RG Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $199.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $205.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.