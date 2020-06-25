BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Capitalization Tops $202,021.06

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $202,021.06 and $2,595.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005365 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

