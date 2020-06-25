BMC Stock (BMCH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BMC Stock (NASDAQ: BMCH):

6/18/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

6/4/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/3/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – BMC Stock had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BMCH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $20,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 51.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 12,731.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.