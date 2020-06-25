Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

MU stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,816,448. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.