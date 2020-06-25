Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.