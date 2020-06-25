Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $112.67. 37,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,227. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

