Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Intel by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 12,970,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

