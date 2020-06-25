Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,359,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

