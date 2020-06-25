Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 14,251 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. 1,583,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

