Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,702,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.81.

NOW traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.79. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $409.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

