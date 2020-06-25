Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,537,000 after buying an additional 106,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.12. 109,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,737. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average of $302.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $261.67 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

