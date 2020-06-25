Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,872 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $16.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $538.57. 867,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.35. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.64.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

