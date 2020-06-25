Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,402 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

