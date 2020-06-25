Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,931 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.77. 641,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

