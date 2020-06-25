Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 9,488 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $134.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,259. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.