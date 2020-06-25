Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 227,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Credit Suisse Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.