Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.53 ($1.09) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), approximately 654,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.36 ($0.96).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 48.23, a current ratio of 50.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $490.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia, Madagascar, and Mauritius. It holds a 100% interest in Karlawinda gold project located near Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

