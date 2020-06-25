Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Tops $7,587.84

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,587.84 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ccore has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

