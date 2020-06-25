Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.63. 4,833,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $175.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

