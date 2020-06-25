Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 166 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. L3Harris accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

