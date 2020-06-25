Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 352 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 3M makes up 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,115. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

