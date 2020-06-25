Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

