Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 224 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,746.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,783.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

