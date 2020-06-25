Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

