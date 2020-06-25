China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

