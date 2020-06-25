China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Stock Price Down 15.8%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS)’s stock price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, 1,362,534 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 524% from the average session volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.27% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

