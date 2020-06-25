Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,431 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 1,903,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

