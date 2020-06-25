Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

