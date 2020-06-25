Coastline Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 740,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,586,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

