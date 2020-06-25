Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,196,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 3,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,199. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

