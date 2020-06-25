Coastline Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

