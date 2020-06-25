Coastline Trust Co Has $3.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. 2,845,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

