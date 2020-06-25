Coastline Trust Co Has $3.47 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Anthem stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.82. 58,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

