Coastline Trust Co Has $3.56 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 24,413,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.