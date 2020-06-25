Coastline Trust Co Has $3.72 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

