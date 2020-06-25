Coastline Trust Co Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 9,579,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit