Coastline Trust Co Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 9,579,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

