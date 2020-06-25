Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 107,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock worth $7,707,593. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

