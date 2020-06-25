Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit