Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

