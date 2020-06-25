Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.93. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.