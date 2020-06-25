Coastline Trust Co Purchases 4,568 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,769,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

