Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Oracle by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,835,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 10,682,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

