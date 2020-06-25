Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,123 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,255,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.49. 106,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.92 and its 200-day moving average is $253.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

