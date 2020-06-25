Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 208,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,268. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

