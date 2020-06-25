Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,335 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

