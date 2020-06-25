Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,370 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.