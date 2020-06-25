Coastline Trust Co Sells 420 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.62. 58,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,123. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

