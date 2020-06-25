Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 9,294,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,890,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

