Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

