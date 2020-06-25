CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $4,210.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 285,744,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,145,470 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

